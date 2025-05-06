'Mike is still with us': Fallen Overland Park officer remembered 5 years later

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Bravery is a trait many officers live and die by. It was embodied by Overland Park Police Officer Michael "Mike" Mosher.

Mosher displayed bravery until his on-duty death on May 3, 2020.

The Overland Park Police Department marked the five years since his murder with a memorial ceremony on Monday.

His father did a sit-down interview ahead of the ceremony with KSHB 41 morning anchor Taylor Hemness.

“When we have a loved one pass on, how do we remember them?” said Scott Mosher, the father of Mike Mosher, during his remarks at Monday's memorial ceremony.

Who was Officer Michael Mosher?

Mosher's colleagues, including some who've moved on to other police departments, would say they remember him as someone who gave his all to everything.

Overland Park Sergeant Dan Kellerman worked midnight shifts with him.

Their relationship grew into a close friendship over the years.

"One of the best of the best. A very, very, good cop," Sgt. Kellerman said.

Sgt. Kellerman said he recalls Mosher being the first non-family member to visit his firstborn daughter in the hospital. He came during his shift.

He also remembers how important it was for Mosher to look out for other officers in the department.

Mosher was one of Brian Caniglia's training officers when he first joined the Overland Park Police Department.

Caniglia's wife had recently given birth when he got the call about Mosher's death.

"It was hard knowing he was going to be gone and we were not gonna have Mike anymore," he said. But I had to keep doing what I was doing. I had the talk with myself…can I keep doing this job?"

Caniglia continued to pursue his calling and moved on to be a detective with the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department.

Many of the officer's colleagues would agree, there's no replacement for an officer like Mosher.

Sgt. Kellerman said: "His shoes were so big it's impossible to fill them. We try."

During the memorial ceremony, the police chaplain shared that when Mosher was shot, a woman who lived nearby performed CPR to try to save his life.

That bystander was Patricia Funk, a certified nursing assistant. She passed away last week.

Five years of healing

As a mentor, Officer Mosher's legacy lives through some of the officers he trained.

Rather than share how they did a bad job or disappointed themselves, Caniglia remembers Mosher had them share something that made them "feel sad from the day".

After having some errors on DUI arrests one day, Caniglia referenced it in their debrief.

Officer Mosher made him practice the process for one hour.

"He wanted you to succeed," Caniglia said: "Mike's still with us and he's still teaching us lessons to this day."

There are even lessons Mosher's parents never imagined they'd learn after losing a child, including forgiveness.

Julie and Paul Carney, parents of the man who killed Mosher, shared their first encounter with the family at Monday's memorial ceremony.

"They invited us to the funeral," Julie Carney said. "We came not knowing what was gonna happen, but the first thing she said to me was, 'Jesus loved your son as much as he loved mine and we both lost a son that day."' That was complete and total mercy," Julie said.

The Carneys only attribute the relationship they've built with the Mosher family to their faith in God.

Julie Carney watching the memorial ceremony for Officer Mosher with her husband Paul's hand on her shoulder.

Paul said: "When that call came, I was standing out in the driveway and I felt like I was lifted off the ground. It felt like we levitated six inches off the ground. I don’t care if they want to beat me when I get there, we’re gonna go. It was a lifesaver."

Overland Park Councilman Scott Mosher, Mike's father, shared at the ceremony that he has forgiveness in his heart.

His wife died nine months after their son. However, they did attend the funeral for Carney's son together.

The Carneys are thankful to the Mosher family in many ways, especially for the grace they've shown.

"Thank God Mike was there that day to keep our son from hurting innocent lives," Paul said. "We thank God for it."

The families still arrange dinners with each other from time to time.

While Mosher's end of watch was on May 3, 2020, it's safe to say if he could make a different last call, forgiveness is one he would make.

"If they can forgive this, what cannot be forgiven?" Julie said..."[it's] an example not only to us, but the world, of what Jesus wanted."

