Mike Kehoe to face Crystal Quade in Missouri gubernatorial race in November

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Crystal Quade will face Mike Kehoe on Nov. 4 to decide Missouri’s next governor.

During Tuesday’s primary election, Quade, a Democrat, garnered enough votes to advance to the general election.

Quade comfortably advanced Tuesday night while Kehoe was involved in a race that involved three candidates with a pleathora of political experience.

Kehoe defeated Republicans Bill Eigel and Jay Ashcroft to win the nomination.

Kehoe has served as the state’s lieutenant governor since 2018 under outgoing Gov. Mike Parson.

Before that, he served as a state senator from 2011 to 2018, representing Missouri’s 6th District.

Eigel, a Republican from St. Charles, has served as a state senator, representing Missouri’s 23rd District.

Prior to that, he was a captain in the U.S. Air Force and served in the military for eight years.

Ashcroft, a Jefferson City native, was appointed as secretary of state in 2017 and was reelected in 2020.

Quade is also no stranger to state politics.

She’s served as a Missouri representative since 2017, most recently as the House’s minority leader since 2019.

