Mike Riley appointed new president of Bishop Miege High School

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas announced Tuesday that Mike Riley will serve as the new president of Bishop Miege High School.

Riley, who taught social studies at Bishop Miege nearly 20 years ago, will return to the school as president starting July 1. Prior to starting the new position, Riley will finish his participation in the ACE Principal Academy Cabrini Fellowship at Notre Dame.

“In recommending Mr. Riley, the Board of Trustees recognized in him a servant leader committed to fostering a school community where students are supported and formed in faith,” Shawn McKnight, Archbishop of Kansas City in Kansas, said Tuesday . “As president, Mr. Riley bears primary responsibility for preserving and strengthening Bishop Miege’s Catholic identity and values, while serving as a prudent steward of its resources.”

The Bishop Miege High School Board of Trustees and Executive Search Committee launched a nationwide search in August 2025 after the school removed Phil Baniewicz as president.

The Archdiocese put Baniewicz on leave in June 2025 and restricted him from all active ministry within the archdiocese a week later.

Following Baniewicz’s removal, Bishop Miege High School Board President Holly Bentley said they would launch an investigation with the Catholic Schools Office and the Office for Protection and Care.

On Tuesday, Bentley said the school’s search for Baniewicz’s replacement included hundreds of candidates, interviews with applications and recommendations for the most qualified interviewees.

The school partnered with Sutton Associates to “conduct a careful vetting of references and comprehensive background checks.”

“When we launched the search for our president, our commitment was to find a leader who would strengthen our school community and guide us into the future,” Bentley said. “Mr. Riley not only embodies the mission and vision of our school community, but is dedicated to creating opportunities for students to thrive both academically and spiritually.”

Riley earned an undergraduate degree from Notre Dame in 2003, later earning a Master's of Arts on School Leadership from Benedictine College in 2012.

“He is a transformational leader who is ready to collaborate with leadership and benefactors to continue to grow the Miege tradition of success,” said Bishop Miege High School alumna and Board of Trustees Vice Chair Bridget Morris. “As a school parent and board member, I’m honored to have been part of this search process and look forward to welcoming Mike back to the Miege community.”

