Phil Baniewicz removed as president of Bishop Miege High School after complaints, investigation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Phil Baniewicz, who has come under scrutiny for complaints about inappropriate behavior toward students, is no longer president of Bishop Miege High School.

In an email KSHB 41 News viewed, the Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas announced Wednesday night that Baniewicz's last day as president was Aug. 6, 2025.

"After careful consideration of the present circumstances, the board determined it is in the best interest of the BMHS community to move forward toward new leadership," the email stated. "Because this is a confidential personnel matter, no further information will be provided."

The announcement said the process of selecting a new president will begin soon.

Taylor Kelsey, who was in the boarding program at Maur Hill-Mount Academy when Baniewicz was president there, sent KSHB 41 a statement after Baniewicz was removed.

It’s unsettling that the board felt the need to ask Phil to step down. While leadership transitions are often framed as a chance to move in a new direction, it’s important to acknowledge that this shift didn’t happen voluntarily. As someone personally affected by decisions made under his leadership, I truly hope this is the last time a known and accused child sexual predator makes their way into any position within church ministry. I am committed to working with all authorities I’m called on by and will continue to tell my story. Taylor Kelsey

In June, KSHB 41 learned the Archdiocese put Baniewicz on leave on June 6 and restricted him from all active ministry within the Archdiocese.

These actions followed reports of inappropriate behavior with students.

These actions also follow several of the KSHB 41 I-Team's interviews with former students at the school Baniewicz worked at before Miege.

The women described one-on-one closed-door meetings with Baniewicz where they said he pried for details about their sex lives while lecturing them about purity and shame.

In March, the 41 I-Team did an investigation about continued calls for Baniewicz's removal from current parents at Miege and alumni, including one parent who complained to the Archdiocese about Baniewicz.

In 2023, when Baniewicz was hired as Miege's president, the I-Team reported on a civil lawsuit filed in 2005 in which Baniewicz was accused of sexually abusing a teen boy at a Catholic church in Mesa, Arizona, in the 1980s.

Baniewicz has never been charged with a crime.

Following Baniewicz's removal as president of Miege, the Archdiocese said an "independent, professional firm has been hired to conduct an investigation."

In the Archdiocese's email, Holly Bentley, the school board's president, said, "As we move forward, we’re committed to strengthening Bishop Miege High School by reviewing our practices and continuing to ensure a safe environment for our students. At the request of Archbishop McKnight, we’ll work with the archdiocesan Catholic Schools Office and the Office for Protection and Care to create opportunities for the school community to be heard and supported. We’ll share more information as it becomes available.”

The email also said Baniewicz will still be restricted from active ministry "pending the results of any civil investigations and the archdiocesan investigation being conducted by the independent professional firm, along with any subsequent process in the Church’s judicial system."

