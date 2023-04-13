Mill Creek Park, Zona Rosa gearing up to celebrate Fountain Day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A few things come to mind when Kansas City is brought up—barbecue, tailgating, football and fountains.

Friday is this year’s Fountain Day, and Mill Creek Park and Zona Rosa are gearing up to celebrate the holiday.

An event to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the City of Fountains Foundation will begin at 2 p.m. at the Mill Creek Park Fountain on Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard and Mill Creek Parkway.

Speakers include KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas, select City Council members, KCMO Parks and Recreation Commissioners President Jack Holland, City of Fountains President Mark L. McHenry and Kansas City Royals Sr. Director of Communications Sharita Hutton.

The Kansas City Royals mascot, Sluggerrr, will also be a special guest.

Starting Friday, one fountain will be dyed blue each month at the start of Royals home games through September, kicking off with the Mill Creek Park Fountain.

The list of the rest of the fountains being dyed blue is below:



Tuesday, May 2 – Women’s Leadership Fountain

Friday, June 2 – Children’s Fountain

Friday, July 14 – Northland Fountain

Friday, Aug. 11 – Concourse Fountain

Friday, Sept. 15 – Spirit of Freedom Fountain

Mill Creek Park Fountain is one of 48 publicly owned and operated fountains by Kansas City’s Parks & Recreations Department.

The City of Fountains Foundation was founded in 1973 by Harold and Peggy Rice. The nonprofit organization raises funds and holds endowments for over 25 fountains, sculptures and monuments in Kansas City and partners with KCMO Parks & Recreation to assist with major repairs and ongoing maintenance.

For more information about the event, click here.

Zona Rosa's fountains will be open to the public for the season to celebrate Fountain Day from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Friday. All ages can attend.

The fountains at Zona Rosa are known as “pop fountains," which have 21 programmable LED lighted spray heads, each capable of spraying a lighted stream 16 feet into the air.

More details of the event can be found here.

