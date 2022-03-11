Millions in federal funding will come to several Kansas projects

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Following the passage of a federal spending bill Thursday night, U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids has announced that $15.7 million of it will come to Kansas' third district.

"Out of hundreds of bipartisan submissions, eight Davids-requested projects were passed into law last night as part of the broader government funding bill," a release from her office said.

The money will go to several local projects covering everything from new levees to cancer imaging technology.

The breakdown is as follows:

$1 million to purchase a VIS/Quantum X2 Ultra-High-Resolution Imaging Station for The University of Kansas Cancer Center

$500,000 to begin removal of downtown Merriam, Kansas, from the floodplain through the Upper Turkey Creek flood risk management project

$4.8 million to purchase a backup engine generator at WaterOne’s Ralph Wyss Pumping Station

$4 million to perform needed maintenance on infrastructure on the Fairfax Jersey Creek Upper Levee

$1.9 million to purchase equipment for the Automation Engineering Technology Program at Kansas City, Kansas, Community College

$3.4 million for economic development and green space initiatives in Kansas City, Kansas.

"Our team worked in tandem with local officials and conducted detailed reviews of each proposal to ensure they met strong standards with a high return on investment," Davids said about the projects.