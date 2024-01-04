Minority and female owned coffee shops join forces to beat January slow down

KANSAS CITY, Mo — After a hectic and busy holiday season, January is typically a slow month for small businesses but two Kansas City female owned minority coffee shops are teaming up to try to get more people in the door.

"January is really difficult for a lot of small business owners because it's after the holiday season, everyone is trying to maintain their resolutions, they're trying to save and so a lot of small businesses suffer," explained Jackie Nguyen owner of Cafe Cà Phê.

The collaboration between Cafe Ollama and Cafe Cà Phê is called Cà Phê Ollama and it kicked off at the beginning of January. For a limited time, both shops are offering drinks that blend Vietnamese and Mexican flavors. Drinks flavors horchata, cajeta, mixed with Ube and Cà Phê Sữa Đ, just to name a few.

"Asian culture and Hispanic culture, they're very similar, so when we were just brainstorming and collaborating a lot of things would come up and we would say 'oh, yeah, we do that too," said Lesley Reyes, owner of Café Ollama.

The drinks are available at both locations and in the next coming weeks Reyes and Nguyen will put educational videos on social media highlighting both cultures. The drinks will be available until the end of the month.

"We wanted to show that we can rise together during a slow time for small businesses versus compete against each other, that is not what we want to do, we share a lot of the similar goals and similar things and we want to share within our community," said Nguyen

10% of sales from the collaborations will go towards funding Ryogoku Soccer Academy.

"We haven't ran numbers yet, but it's been busy," said Reyes, "it's done really well."