Minsky’s, Joe’s KC collaboration Z-Man Pizza returns for limited time

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Minsky’s Pizza and Joe’s KC Bar-B-Que announced the return of a popular collaboration Monday.

The Minsky’s Z-Man Pizza is back while supplies last at all Kansas City-area and Lawrence locations.

The pizza includes a blend of Joe’s KC fry seasoning in garlic butter and a layer of Joe’s KC barbecue sauce spread on a Minsky’s crust.

That is topped with beef brisket, mozzarella and provolone cheeses, and Joe’s KC onion rings with another drizzle of barbecue sauce.

Pizzas are only available on a large, original Minsky’s crust.

A portion of the proceeds from each Minsky’s Z-Man Pizza, which has been reduced to $23.99 and became available Monday, benefit Joe’s KC Cares, a nonprofit that benefits Operation Breakthrough and the University of Kansas Cancer Center.

“It’s always fun to partner up with Joe’s and combine flavors to create a delicious all-KC pizza,” Minsky’s founder and CEO Gregg Johnson said in a statement. “With this collaboration it’s extra special as a portion of the proceeds goes to Joe’s KC Cares, ultimately benefitting Operation Breakthrough and the KU Cancer Center — two exceptional organizations that Minsky’s has been committed to for quite some time.”

