Miss Jojo Bakery brings community, prayer, and scones to Raytown

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — We had our Raytown Let's Talk event at a lovely bakery called Miss Jojo! One of the things that stood out were the scones that Miss Jojo bakes herself.

"I've reached 150 flavors of scones. Yes, sweet and savory. I said I would stop counting now. I would just say 150," said Joelle Six, the owner and Miss Jojo!

But even more than the baked goods, the sense of community was obvious. We met several regulars. Our Rae Daniel went back to talk to Joelle. She features local vendors and in her bakery, you'll find a prayer box.

"I wanted it to be people feel valued here, like they're not just a customer. It's family. Like, Miss Jojo is you coming to Miss Jojo's house, you know?" said Six. "I wanted little messages of hope. We all need that little push. We all need that little something saying, 'Hey, you're not alone. Hey, we got your back.'"

"She really cares not just about feeding people but feeding their souls as well," said friend Kristin Hecox.

You'll find a pink globe on the mantel where she showed me and shows others too where she is from, Mauritius. She said the island is about 700 miles east of Madagascar. She also told me people will come tell her about the answered prayers that they put in her prayer box.

