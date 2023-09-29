Miss Missouri to compete in Miss USA pageant Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Miss USA Pageant is Friday, Sept. 29, and Kansas City is keeping a close eye on Miss Missouri.

Autumn Black was crowned Miss Missouri 2023 in May and is now in Reno, Nevada, getting ready to compete for the national title.

"I honestly, it again feels so unreal," Autumn Black said.

It was the word she used when KSHB 41 first spoke with her after taking home the Miss Missouri title, filled with lots of excitement.

Since then, she's been traveling across the state, making appearances and getting ready for tonight, all while processing recent news with her family.

"Right after we talked, my mom was diagnosed with breast cancer," Autumn Black said. "And so, she's a two-time breast cancer warrior and survivor. So, you know, we're going through that and it's something that's completely changed the trajectory of my reign but not just that, but also our life as a family."

Autumn Black says this has changed her perspective and is glad her parents will be by her side when she takes the stage.

"Because of them, because of their hard work, because of their sacrifice, I am who I am today," Autumn Black said.

Both of Autumn Black's parents, Craig and Sage Black, say they're extremely proud of their daughter and all that she's accomplished.

"It's been an amazing journey and I'm so glad we're able to be here with her to see this," Sage Black said.

Last week, Autumn Black had the opportunity to throw out the first pitch at the Royals game, with her dad as the catcher.

"I'm so excited for her because I know it's something she wanted and worked for and was prepared for," Craig Black said.

Miss USA will air on The CW at 7 p.m. CT.

