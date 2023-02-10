Missing Washington state boy could be in Kansas City area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Agents with the FBI believe a missing 8-year-old boy from Vancouver, Washington, could be in the Kansas City area.

In June 2022, police in Vancouver, a suburb of Portland, Oregon, attempted to locate the Breadson John at his home after the community raised concerns about his welfare.

Breadson, who also goes by the name Brxsan, has not been seen since.

An FBI spokesperson said they believe it’s possible Breadson traveled to the Kansas City area in August 2022 and could remain in the area.

The FBI says Breadson could also have ties to Hawaii, Arizona, Washington and the Trek/Chuuk Islands in the Federated States of Micronesia.

Anyone with information about the boy is asked to call the FBI at 800-225-5324.

