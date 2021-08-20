Mission adopts new masking requirements for city facilities

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Mission City Council has adopted new masking requirements for city facilities.

As per a release from the city, members of the public will be required to mask in the following situations:

When in a public area (lobby, bathroom, courtroom) of the City Hall, Police and Public Works facilities

When attending a public meeting

While receiving fingerprinting services in the Police Department

When in non-public areas of City facilities

In all common areas (entry desk, hallways, bathrooms, locker rooms) of the Community Center

Masks will be encouraged but not required at the community center while exercising or when in a rental space.

Council and commission meetings will continue in-person at the Powell Community Center, with members masking and social distancing.