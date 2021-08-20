Mission adopts new masking requirements for city facilities

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Mission City Council has adopted new masking requirements for city facilities.
As per a release from the city, members of the public will be required to mask in the following situations:
- When in a public area (lobby, bathroom, courtroom) of the City Hall, Police and Public Works facilities
- When attending a public meeting
- While receiving fingerprinting services in the Police Department
- When in non-public areas of City facilities
- In all common areas (entry desk, hallways, bathrooms, locker rooms) of the Community Center
Masks will be encouraged but not required at the community center while exercising or when in a rental space.
Council and commission meetings will continue in-person at the Powell Community Center, with members masking and social distancing.