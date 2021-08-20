Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Mission adopts new masking requirements for city facilities

items.[0].image.alt
COURTESY: missionks.org
Mission, Kansas, adopts new masking requirements.
Mission adopts new masking requirements
Posted at 3:00 PM, Aug 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-20 16:05:52-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Mission City Council has adopted new masking requirements for city facilities.

As per a release from the city, members of the public will be required to mask in the following situations:

  • When in a public area (lobby, bathroom, courtroom) of the City Hall, Police and Public Works facilities
  • When attending a public meeting
  • While receiving fingerprinting services in the Police Department
  • When in non-public areas of City facilities
  • In all common areas (entry desk, hallways, bathrooms, locker rooms) of the Community Center

Masks will be encouraged but not required at the community center while exercising or when in a rental space.

Council and commission meetings will continue in-person at the Powell Community Center, with members masking and social distancing.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Back to School resources