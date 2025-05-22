Mission-based ScriptPro cites tariffs, economic uncertainties in staff reductions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The chairman, CEO and founder of one of Mission’s largest employers cited “tariffs and other economic uncertainties” as reasons for planned staff reductions.

Employees at ScriptPro, a company specializing in services that help pharmacies, were made aware earlier this month that the company will be making changes.

“In these times of tariffs and other economic uncertainties, it is most critical that any company, particularly a company engaged in pharmacy systems, be right-sized and nimble to adjust to fast-moving market changes,” Mike Coughlin, ScriptPro chairman, CEO and founder, said in a statement.

Coughlin said employees have been given the option to participate in staff reductions through voluntary separation. He said that employees would also be eligible for severance pay, continuation of certain benefits and outplacement services.

“No company cares more about its employee team than ScriptPro,” Coughlin said. “We pledge to do all we can to remain stable and the leader in our markets.”

