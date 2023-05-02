Mission business closing its doors after 25 years of business

MISSION, Kan. — Mission Fresh Fashion have experienced everything since the business opened it doors in 1998, from surviving a global COVID-19 pandemic, three recession and three different moves.

But after 25 years of operation, the longtime staple in Mission, Kansas is closing its doors at the end of the month, as the owners of Mission Fresh Fashion have decided to hang their cleats up.

"We'll miss the people, but it's time," said Ray Hanf, Mission Fresh Fashion owner.

Longtime shopper will miss the experience of coming into the shop on a daily basis.

"I've been shopping here for over 20 years," said customer Sherry Muirhead.

The shop will continue to operate until May 26th, then customers will have to find a new favorite spot to shop.

Mission Fresh Fashion has done it all. At the corner of Johnson Drive and Beverly, the business opened its doors all the way back in 1998.

"A gentleman named Clinton was the president when we opened up if that puts it into any type of perspective," said Hanf.

The business has always had it's own flare. When it first opened, customers could eat while they shopped.

"When they had their first fresh produce they used to have food, I mean they made the best salsa, so we'd come and get salsa and chips and you'd shop," said Muirhead.

Making their customers feel like family is what Hanf says was the secret ingredient to their decades long success. A sucess that has survived plenty of curveballs thrown along the way, like a recession or a global pandemic.

"Doing this for awhile, you just roll with it," said Hanf.

As they turn the page on this chapter, Hanf said retirement is in the next.

"Don't know what we're going to do, but more time to do everything," said Hanf.