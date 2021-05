KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Mission Hills man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Ward Parkway overnight.

Kansas City, Missouri, police were called to the 5200 block of Ward Parkway shortly after 11:00 p.m. Thursday.

Upon arrival, emergency crews discovered that a Volvo SUV was northbound when the driver apparently lost control.

The vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree in the median.

The driver and lone occupant, a 24-year-old Mission Hills, Kansas, man, died at the scene.