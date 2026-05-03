Mission non-profit teaches independent living skills to individuals with disabilities

MISSION, Kan. — A non-profit in Mission is highlighting a program that helps adults diagnosed with autism and intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD).

The Mission Project, based in Mission, Kansas, launched a pilot program that aims to teach independent living skills.

KSHB 41 Reporter Alyssa Jackson was invited to hear more about the program as it expanded its reach to the State of Kansas and the Kansas City-metropolitan area.

Whit Downing, is living with an autism diagnosis at 30 years old.

She’s been at The Mission Project learning skills that come with being an adult through its new virtual “IDD learning lab”.

KSHB 41

"One thing I remember learning about was how long you can keep food in the fridge after you cook it or how to tell there’s a fire outside your door," Downing said. "It’s important we get talked to about safe sex, safe relationships and healthy boundaries. These are things no one was talking to me about — I’m 30 and just learning about these things."

The programming, run by Kristin Nichols, is on a virtual platform.

The IDD Learning Lab also teaches decision making and navigating relationships after graduating high school.

"There’s a metaphorical phrase that can be said about people who are graduating — that they are 'falling off of the cliff' or 'graduating to the couch'", Nichols said. "We really want to capture individuals who might be at home and not have the opportunity to connect with others."

KSHB 41 Kristin Nichols is the executive director of The Mission Project.

Whit and Nichols talked about the long waiting list for state resources targeted at individuals living with IDD.

Downing said: "I was on the IDD waiver wait list for eight years in Kansas and those eight years were devastating for me. I spent my whole 20's waiting for services."

The Mission Project wants to be an accessible resource that can bridge the gap and help with the transition to adulthood.

"It's so scary. It can be so scary to reach out for help. From personal experience, it’s scarier to be alone in your pain," Downing said.

The Mission Project did a free two-course pilot of the program in the fall. While there's a fee of $250/course, the non-profit offers scholarships based on financial need to eliminate barriers for participation.

You can find out more on The Mission Project's website.