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Mission police urge residents to be cautious after coyote sighting

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Phil Klein/AP
FILE - Picture of a coyote. (AP Photo/Phil Klein)
PREDATOR ATTACKS
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Law enforcement issued a wildlife alert after an adult coyote was observed Thursday morning in a residential area in Mission, Kansas.

The coyote was seen traveling through residential yards near 61st Street and Woodson Road, according to a social media post from the police department.

Police said coyote sightings “this far into neighborhoods” are not as common as sightings near highways.

Residents are encouraged to watch pets outside, not leave small animals unattended, and secure trash and remove food sources to avoid attracting wildlife.

If anyone sees unusual animal behavior or has concerns regarding wildlife, call the police department’s nonemergency line at 913-676-8300.

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