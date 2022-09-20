Mission voters sign off on sales tax to make upgrades to city parks

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Voters in Mission, Kansas, signed off on a sales tax increase Tuesday which will be used to make upgrades to four city parks.

The sales tax renewal will be used to make major upgrades to Mohawk Park, Waterworks Park, Streamway Park and Broadmoor Park. Improvements will happen in several phases, with work at Mohawk slated to begin sometime in September.

Among the upgrades for Mohawk include 3 new restroom facilities, a 75-person capacity shelter with two grills.

Further down the road, Mohawk will receive a new basketball court and pickle ball facilities.

Waterworks, Streamway and Broadmoor parks are also slated to receive upgrades to bathrooms and new shelters, among other things.

For a full list of upgrades, read the project's full plan .

Unofficial voting numbers for Tuesday's mail-in ballot election showed 1,814 people participated.

Out of those, 1,551 votes "yes" and 262 people voted "no."

The results won't be official until the Johnson County Board of Canvassers meet next week.

