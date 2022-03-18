Missouri AG drops lawsuits filed against school districts over mask mandates

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced Friday he's dropped lawsuits filed against school districts over mask mandates.

In January, 11 school districts in the Kansas City area were among the districts Schmitt filed lawsuits against.

Schmitt then tweeted on Friday that due to the lawsuits, 42 of the districts dropped their mask requirements.

Because of our lawsuits, 42 school districts have dropped their mask mandates. This is a major victory for students and parents who simply want to make their own choices for their children. We will continue to fight to unmask Missouri's children. pic.twitter.com/pHI3l62TNa — Attorney General Eric Schmitt (@AGEricSchmitt) March 18, 2022

While Schmitt assumes credit for the districts dropping their mandates, this has not been confirmed by each district.

One of the districts that Schmitt filed suit against was the Lee's Summit School District.