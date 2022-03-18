Watch
Missouri AG drops lawsuits filed against school districts over mask mandates

FILE - Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt speaks during a news conference in St. Louis on Aug. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
Posted at 6:23 PM, Mar 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-18 19:23:40-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced Friday he's dropped lawsuits filed against school districts over mask mandates.

In January, 11 school districts in the Kansas City area were among the districts Schmitt filed lawsuits against.

Schmitt then tweeted on Friday that due to the lawsuits, 42 of the districts dropped their mask requirements.

"Because of our lawsuits, 42 school districts have dropped their mask mandates," Schmitt tweeted. "This is a major victory for students and parents who simply want to make their own choices for their children. We will continue to fight to unmask Missouri's children."

While Schmitt assumes credit for the districts dropping their mandates, this has not been confirmed by each district.

One of the districts that Schmitt filed suit against was the Lee's Summit School District.

Schmitt's office missed a deadline to respond to a motion filed by the district to dismiss the lawsuit. He cited "excusable neglect" as the reason for missing it.

