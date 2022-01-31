Missouri AG Eric Schmitt files for temporary restraining orders to halt school mask mandates

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced his office has begun filing motions for temporary restraining orders to halt mask mandates in school districts where they are still enforced.

Schmitt previously sued several Kansas City area districts , including Liberty, Kansas City, North Kansas City, Raytown, Independence, Center, Warrensburg, Hickman Mills, Grandview and Lee's Summit over their mask mandates.

"Our fight against mask mandates in Missouri continues, and we will not stop until the power to make health decisions for children is pried from the hands of bureaucrats and placed back into the hands of parents,” Schmitt said in a statement.

According to a release, Schmitt has filed motions for temporary restraining orders against Columbia Public Schools, St. Charles R-VI and Ferguson-Florissant, but Schmitt said that those were just "the first of many."

Related | Kansas City lawyer analyzes Missouri attorney general's 35 school district lawsuits

The motions filed by Schmitt's office in one lawsuit state "Two years after the arrival of COVID-19, it is now apparent that schools believe masking to be a permanent solution and that the only temporary thing about the promises that masks were a stopgap measure were the promises themselves.”

