Missouri AG Eric Schmitt plans to sue over federal vaccine mandate

Posted at 5:04 PM, Oct 27, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt said Wednesday he plans to sue to block the federal government’s requirement requiring contractors to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Schmitt, who has filed several COVID-19-related lawsuits against jurisdictions across Missouri, including Kansas City, Missouri, said in a release he plans file the suit by the end of the week.

Schmitt, who is seeking the Republican nomination to replace retiring U.S. Senator Roy Blunt, called the vaccine requirement a “blatant, frightening federal overreach.”

“My office will file a lawsuit to halt this mandate on federal contractors,” Schmitt said in a release.

Schmitt added that he stands “ready, willing and able to file suit against the employer vaccine mandate when OSHA publishes their forthcoming rule.”

