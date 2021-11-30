Missouri AG Eric Schmitt proposes 'Parents' Bill of Rights' ahead of next year's legislative session

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt proposed a "Parents' Bill of Rights" Tuesday ahead of January's legislative session that would guarantee a parent's right to have a say in their children's education.

The proposed bill would also increase transparency in schools — giving parents access to health and mental health records and educational materials and curriculum.

Parents would have the right to approve their child's healthcare decisions and it would require parents to give consent to biometric records, DNA extractions and video and voice recordings.

Parents would also be informed of investigations involving their child.

Under the bill, parents would be given the legal right to file a lawsuit against school districts that violate the law.

"Parents have every right to play a central role in their children’s education, are entitled to critical information about what is being taught and must have the tools necessary to take action when they feel that the quality and content of how their children are being educated does not align with the values and expectations they expect and deserve,” Schmitt said. “The Parents’ Bill of Rights empowers parents, and increases transparency in school curricula and materials. It is my hope that the legislature will pass this crucial legislation to improve education for millions of children across the state.”

Under the bill, schools would be required to create a policy that would give parents information on curriculum, extracurricular clubs, school choice and scholarship accounts, immunization exemptions and educational plans.

The Missouri Department of Education and Secondary Education would be required to create a Missouri Transparency Portal allowing parents to track curriculum, related source material, professional development training for teachers and a list of speakers and guest lecturers within each school.