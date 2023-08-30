Watch Now
Missouri AG sends letters to health care providers to cease gender-affirming care for minors

Children's Mercy, Planned Parenthood Great Plains among recipients
David A. Lieb/AP
FILE - Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey speaks to reporters after taking the oath of office in Jefferson City, Mo., Jan. 3, 2023. On Tuesday, May 16, 2023, Missouri officials abruptly terminated an unusual emergency rule proposed by the Republican attorney general that would have placed limits on transgender care for minors and some adults. The move was announced without explanation on the Missouri Secretary of State’s website, which said “This emergency rule terminated effective May 16, 2023.” (AP Photo/David A. Lieb, File)
Posted at 12:22 PM, Aug 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-30 13:25:21-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey sent a letter to Children's Mercy, Planned Parenthood Great Plains and other providers in the state to immediately cease gender-affirming treatment for minors.

The letters come after Senate Bill 49, known as the SAFE Act, went into effect Wednesday. The SAFE Act bans gender transition surgeries on minors and prevents gender-affirming hormones or puberty-blocking drugs to be administered to minors, unless they were receiving treatment prior to Aug. 28.

Bailey sent the letters to Children's Mercy and Planned Parenthood Great Plains in Kansas City, Missouri, and Planned Parenthood St. Louis, Washington University and Southampton Healthcare in St. Louis. A letter was also sent to Aids Project of the Ozarks in Springfield.

In his letter, the attorney general described gender-affirming treatments as "experimental."

"I remind you, too, that any health care provider or entity who knowingly violates the SAFE Act is engaging in professional misconduct as a matter of law and 'shall have his or her license to practice revoked,'" the letter said.

Read Bailey's entire letter here:

KSHB 41 News has contacted Children's Mercy for comment. This story will be updated if a response is received.

