Missouri American Water MR340 race canceled due to weather, river conditions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The remainder of the Missouri American Water MR340 race was canceled Wednesday due to weather and potentially dangerous river conditions.

Along with the Missouri River rising, organizers cited the threat of increased driftwood and debris, flooding tributaries and a lack of moonlight for nighttime paddling.

Heavy rain targeting the final 100 miles of the race also led to the decision to cancel.

This year's race was the 18th time hundreds of racers gathered at Kaw Point Park in Kansas City, Kansas, to kick off the race.

The race stretches 340 miles along the Missouri River between Kansas City and St. Louis.

More information on the cancellation can be found on the official race website.

—