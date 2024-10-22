Missouri appeals court upholds release of Sandra Hemme, vacates conviction

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Months after a Missouri court ruled in favor of the release of Sandra Hemme, an appeals court affirmed the decision and vacated her murder conviction.

The three-judge panel of the Missouri Court of Appeals - Western District released their 71-page opinion Tuesday.

Hemme was convicted in 1985 in the 1980 murder of Patricia Jeschke in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Hemme, 64, and her advocates fought the conviction for years, filing a writ of habeas corpus in February 2023.

A Missouri judge granted habeas relief to Hemme in June 2024 and ordered her released by July 14, 2024.

Hemme was released from prison shortly before 6 p.m. on July 19, after serving 43 years in the custody of the Missouri Department of Corrections.

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey fought against Hemme’s release over the summer and petitioned the appeals court to quash the circuit court judge’s habeas ruling in favor of Hemme.

In their opinion Tuesday, the three judges of the appeals court didn’t buy the argument from Bailey’s office and refused to quash the record of the habeas court.

Tuesday’s ruling did however leave open the possibility of the state retrying Hemme if they meet certain deadlines and procedural steps.

