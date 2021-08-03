Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt files lawsuit to stop Kansas City's mask mandate

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed a lawsuit Tuesday to try and stop the mask mandate enacted in Kansas City, Missouri by Mayor Quinton Lucas.

Schmitt previously threatened a lawsuit when Lucas announced he would put a mask mandate in place in the city again due to rising cases of the delta variant of COVID-19.

The disagreement sparked a squabble on Twitter between Schmitt and Lucas and drew judgment from Missouri Gov. Mike Parson.

Schmitt said in a release that he filed the suit because the mask mandate is unreasonable.

“Today, I filed suit against Kansas City to stop the imposition of a mask mandate on the people of the Kansas City region," Schmitt said in the release. "This continued unconstitutional and unreasonable government overreach must stop, especially in the face of a widely available vaccine."

The lawsuit names Mayor Quinton Lucas, the Kansas City, Missouri Health Department, and the Director of the Kansas City, Missouri Regulated Industries Division Jim Ready.