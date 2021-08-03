Watch
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt files lawsuit to stop Kansas City's mask mandate

Jeff Roberson/AP
FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2020 file photo, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt speaks during a news conference in St. Louis. Missouri's Republican governor and attorney general have told the U.S. Department of Justice that they stand by the state's new law that would ban police from enforcing federal gun rules. Gov. Mike Parson and Attorney General Eric Schmitt wrote in a letter Thursday, June 17, 2021, that they plan to enforce the law, which would penalize local police departments if their officers enforce federal gun laws. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
Posted at 4:12 PM, Aug 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-03 17:12:13-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed a lawsuit Tuesday to try and stop the mask mandate enacted in Kansas City, Missouri by Mayor Quinton Lucas.

Schmitt previously threatened a lawsuit when Lucas announced he would put a mask mandate in place in the city again due to rising cases of the delta variant of COVID-19.

The disagreement sparked a squabble on Twitter between Schmitt and Lucas and drew judgment from Missouri Gov. Mike Parson.

Schmitt said in a release that he filed the suit because the mask mandate is unreasonable.

“Today, I filed suit against Kansas City to stop the imposition of a mask mandate on the people of the Kansas City region," Schmitt said in the release. "This continued unconstitutional and unreasonable government overreach must stop, especially in the face of a widely available vaccine."

The lawsuit names Mayor Quinton Lucas, the Kansas City, Missouri Health Department, and the Director of the Kansas City, Missouri Regulated Industries Division Jim Ready.

Earlier Tuesday, a St Louis County Circuit Court Judge issued a temporary restraining order that prevents the mask mandate there from moving forward until further proceedings.

