Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson discourages politicizing mask mandates, encourages vaccine efforts

items.[0].image.alt
Jacob Moscovitch/Getty Images
FILE — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson listens to a media question during a press conference to discuss the status of license renewal for the St. Louis Planned Parenthood facility on May 29, 2019, in Jefferson City. (Photo by Jacob Moscovitch/Getty Images)
Gov. Mike Parson
Posted at 4:02 PM, Jul 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-30 17:02:52-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Since the beginning of the pandemic, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has shown opposition for mandates meant to stop the spread of COVID-19, and has instead encouraged "personal responsibility" from Missourians.

During a press conference on Friday, Parson said his stance on mandates hasn't changed and said he hopes leaders will stop politicizing mask mandates.

On Wednesday, Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas announced he'd reinstate an indoor mask mandate beginning Monday.

This prompted a Twitter feud between Lucas and Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, something Parson said he doesn't care for.

"This back and forth stuff, that's not my cup of tea," he said. "The mask mandate, that was in political news a year ago, it's going right back to that political issue, we just need to get away from that and talk about the vaccine."

Instead of implementing mandates, Parson said the focus should be on encouraging Missourians to get vaccinated.

"The problem I think we are, is what we're doing right now, we're talking about mask mandates, when we should be talking about the vaccine," he said.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your home for the Tokyo Olympics!