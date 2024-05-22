Missouri auditor to conduct thorough review of Independence School District

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick announced Wednesday his office has launched an audit of the Independence School District.

The audit will look not only at the district's finances but also its overall performance as it relates to providing a quality education to students.

Fitzpatrick plans to more regularly review the performance of schools throughout the state.

When he first took office in January 2023, he said schools are required to have yearly financial audits, and they rarely have audits that evaluate the efficiency and effectiveness of district operations.

"Parents and taxpayers deserve to know how their tax dollars are being used by their schools and to have a better understanding of how district decisions impact their children's education, " Fitzpatrick said.

