KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Saint Luke’s Health System says emergency contraception will not be provided at its Missouri-based locations.

This move is in reaction to the Supreme Court's ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade and Missouri's trigger law restricting abortion.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Saint Luke's said one of the main reasons for the change is because Missouri's trigger law is ambiguous and may be interpreted as criminalizing emergency contraception.

Saint Lukes also said they are not offering emergency contraception because it can still be provided at Kansas-based Saint Luke's facilities safely and legally.

The health system says it will continue to monitor the situation, and will follow this course of action until the law in Missouri becomes "better defined."

—