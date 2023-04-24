Missouri Board of Education shuts down Genesis School in Kansas City after 47 years

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Board of Education made the decision Monday to shut down Genesis charter school in Kansas City, Missouri.

The board voted unanimously to revoke Genesis School's charter at a meeting Monday, according to the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

In December, Missouri Charter Public School Commission informed Genesis School it intended to revoke its charter based on academic under-performance.

"We do not believe the problem is with the students who attend GSI," a letter from the commission said. "The school’s poor academic performance and student attrition have occurred while similar schools are delivering better results for similar students."

Parents at the school previously spoke with KSHB 41 News, expressing concerns about the revocation, saying the small classrooms and family-like atmosphere at the 47-year-old school provide their children the support they need.

