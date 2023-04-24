Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Missouri Board of Education shuts down Genesis School in Kansas City after 47 years

IMG_6872.jpg
JuYeon Kim
IMG_6872.jpg
Posted at 2:12 PM, Apr 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-24 15:12:53-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Board of Education made the decision Monday to shut down Genesis charter school in Kansas City, Missouri.

The board voted unanimously to revoke Genesis School's charter at a meeting Monday, according to the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

In December, Missouri Charter Public School Commission informed Genesis School it intended to revoke its charter based on academic under-performance.

"We do not believe the problem is with the students who attend GSI," a letter from the commission said. "The school’s poor academic performance and student attrition have occurred while similar schools are delivering better results for similar students."

Parents at the school previously spoke with KSHB 41 News, expressing concerns about the revocation, saying the small classrooms and family-like atmosphere at the 47-year-old school provide their children the support they need.


Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Buy tickets to School Day now!