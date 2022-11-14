Hogan Preparatory Academy directed to close high school for now

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Charter Public School Commission has told Hogan Preparatory Academy to close its high school campus temporarily.

In a letter, the Commission cited multiple recent incidents affecting the safety of students and staff at each of Hogan Prep's campuses.

The Commission is directing Hogan Prep now to allow students in grades 9-12 to attend school on campus before Monday, November 28.

The Commission says virtual instruction may be provided this week.

The district is on Thanksgiving break the week of November 21.

According to their letter, the Missouri Charter Public School Commission says the environment at the school has resulted in high rates of student suspension.

The Commission has directed Hogan Prep to submit a safety plan for each of its campuses by Thursday, November 17.

We reached out to Hogan Preparatory Academy Sunday night, but we were not able to reach anyone at the district office.

