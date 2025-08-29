Missouri Democrats expect special session on redistricting

KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan covers politics on both sides of the state line. If you have a story idea to share, you can send Charlie an email at charlie.keegan@kshb.com.

Democratic leaders from the Missouri House of Representatives expect Governor Mike Kehoe to call them back to Jefferson City next week, formally asking them to change the state’s congressional district boundaries.

Redistricting has been a national debate this summer, with attention focused in Texas and California. Talks about redistricting in Missouri began at the beginning of the month. President Donald Trump appeared to weigh in last week.

Six of the state’s eight U.S. Representatives are Democrats.

In a statement Monday, Missouri House Minority Leader Ashley Aune, a representative from Kansas City’s Northland, wrote in part, “House Democrats believe congressional redistricting is a once-per-decade task that has already been completed in accordance with the state constitution. But if Republicans insist on giving Democrats the opportunity to win more congressional seats by weakening safe GOP districts in their quest for a mythical 7-1 map, then so be it.”

Kehoe’s last public comments on the topic came during an unrelated press conference Tuesday, August 19.

“Our goal, if we move forward — and there’s no decision to move forward — is to make sure Missouri’s values are reflective in Washington, D.C.,” Kehoe said.

U.S. Representative Emanuel Cleaver said he believes Republicans want to change the boundaries of his district to make it easier for a Republican to win the seat in 2026.

Cleaver represents most of Jackson County, and a portion of Clay County.

