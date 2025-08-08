KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan covers politics on both sides of the state line. If you have a story idea to share, you can send Charlie an email at charlie.keegan@kshb.com.

Some of the most powerful Democrats in Kansas City, Jackson County, and the state of Missouri gathered Friday to oppose a push to change the U.S. congressional district representing most of Kansas City.

“Your voice matters. Your vote matters. We will fight to ensure you have both protected,” said State Representative Michael Johnson, leader of the Legislative Black Caucus.

Missouri Democrats rally against redistricting push

Nationally, Republicans are pushing to change the boundaries of Missouri’s 5th Congressional District, the area that Congressman Emanuel Cleaver represents.

A change to the district boundaries could make it easier for a Republican to win the seat, which Cleaver has held since 2005.

US Census Bureau Missouri's 5th congressional district in 2025.

“We need these folks to know this is completely, completely unacceptable,” said Rep. Mark Sharp, a Democrat from south Kansas City.

Chase Lucas/KSHB Missouri state Rep. Mark Sharp, Kansas City - D.

A similar political tactic is taking shape in Texas. Democrats there left Texas to block a vote on that proposal.

In Missouri, Republicans hold so many seats that they could pass a potential plan without a single Democrat in the Capitol.

The state Senate President, Cindy O’Laughlin, said in a statement, “My priority is ensuring Missouri’s representation in Washington reflects the values of our conservative majority at home.”

Republicans currently control six of Missouri’s eight congressional districts.

The leader of Missouri’s Freedom Caucus called on Gov. Mike Kehoe to call a special session, asking the legislature to change the district boundaries.

“As conservatives, we cannot continue to allow the voice of Missouri's voters to be diluted,” said state Senator Nick Schroer, leader of the Freedom Caucus.

Photo provided Missouri state Senator Nick Schroer, St. Charles - R.

This month, Grandview and Kansas City both launched programs using federal dollars Cleaver helped secure, including an effort to remove contaminated soil from several neighborhoods.

“Knowing that someone went out on a limb for us to make sure it gets taken care of so that people can live in a home that is clean, healthy, and safe, that’s everything,” said Robin Humphrey, president of the Washington-Wheatley Neighborhood Association.

Kehoe has not yet formally asked legislators to change the maps. His spokesperson said Kehoe had several conversations with the Trump administration about redistricting.

The Missouri constitution suggests the state adjust district boundaries after the census, but leaves open the possibility of changing the maps at other times.

"Under the circumstances, if you stay ready, you don't have to get ready,” Johnson said about his caucus preparing in advance of a potential special session.

