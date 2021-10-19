Missouri DHSS urges people to get flu shot as COVID-19 pandemic continues

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Now that the flu season has began, Missouri officials are urging people to get their flu shot, especially as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

“Getting your annual flu shot this fall is even more important this year as we continue to take action against COVID-19,” Donald Kauerauf, director of the DHSS said in a press release. “We encourage every person over the age of 6 months to get a flu shot to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community against flu and its associated complications. Each flu season is different, and citizens need to practice individual protective actions including getting vaccinated."

The number of flu cases were down in 2020, a reflection of social distancing and other measures implemented to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Still the department said it's not the right time for people to let their guard down.

Last week, the department began surveilling and reporting the Flu for the 2021-2022 season.

From Oct. 3 through 9, there were 28 confirmed Flu cases in Missouri which the department said is normal for this time of the year.

