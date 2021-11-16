Missouri employers challenge OSHA vaccine mandate

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Several major Missouri employers announced Tuesday they have filed a lawsuit challenging the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) emergency vaccine mandate .

Among those who filed was Missouri Farm Bureau, MFA Incorportated, MFA Oil Company and Doyle Equipment Manufacturing.

The mandate, which was released on Nov. 4, requires all private-sector companies with 100 or more employees to get vaccinated or face weekly testing.

The companies filed a petition with the Eighth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals on Friday, claiming that OSHA "exceeded its statutory authority" and "violated the U.S. Constitution and other laws."

"Aside from how the mandate challenges the rights and privacy of employees, the matter of its arbitrary implementation is also a concern and will likely introduce more chaos into the labor markets,” MFA Incorporated President and CEO Ernie Verslues said in a statement.

