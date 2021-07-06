Missouri establishes Medal of Honor Recipient Fund for memorial sign repair, replacement

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A fund has been established to repair and replace Medal of Honor recipient memorial signs throughout Missouri.

Gov. Mike Parson signed into law on Tuesday Senate Bill 258, which created the Missouri Medal of Honor Recipient Fund. Money will be transferred at least once per month to the fund to cover costs of renewal fees for memorial bridge or highway signs honoring Medal of Honor recipients.

The fund also will assume expenses for sign maintenance and repairs.

SB 258 now gives citizens the opportunity to donate to the Medal of Honor Recipient Fund with tax returns or vehicle registration and driver’s license applications.