Missouri establishes Medal of Honor Recipient Fund for memorial sign repair, replacement

Charles Dharapak/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Army Staff Sgt. Salvatore Giunta is pictured after he was awarded the Medal of Honor by President Barack Obama during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2010. Giunta, from Hiawatha, Iowa, is the first living veteran of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan to receive the award. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak)
Posted at 3:57 PM, Jul 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-06 16:57:13-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A fund has been established to repair and replace Medal of Honor recipient memorial signs throughout Missouri.

Gov. Mike Parson signed into law on Tuesday Senate Bill 258, which created the Missouri Medal of Honor Recipient Fund. Money will be transferred at least once per month to the fund to cover costs of renewal fees for memorial bridge or highway signs honoring Medal of Honor recipients.

The fund also will assume expenses for sign maintenance and repairs.

SB 258 now gives citizens the opportunity to donate to the Medal of Honor Recipient Fund with tax returns or vehicle registration and driver’s license applications.

More information about how to designate a portion of Missouri roadways in honor of a service member can be found on the state Department of Transportation website.

