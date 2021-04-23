Missouri expands LIHEAP eligibility requirements for people needing utility assistance

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — More Missourians who need help with paying their energy bills are now eligible for the state's Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).

Gov. Mike Parson announced Friday that the state is expanding the LIHEAP program, which pays a one-time primary heating bill for eligible Missourians, until May 31.

The state is also expanding the program to households with incomes up to 135% of the federal poverty level to include households with an income of up to 60% of state median income.

In addition to meeting the income levels, Missourians must also meet the following requirements:



Be responsible for paying home heating costs

Have $3,000 or less in bank accounts, retirement accounts, or investments

All household members must be a U.S. citizen or legally admitted for permanent residence

“Missourians have spent a lot more time at home due to COVID-19, especially those learning and working remotely, which has caused some families to have higher than normal energy bills,” Parson said in a news release. “Expanding the current LIHEAP Energy Assistance heating program time frame and the household income eligibility for this year’s heating and cooling programs will help relieve more families of this financial strain.”

Anyone interested in applying for the LIHEAP can do so online , by mail or fax, or dropping off a paper application form in person.

