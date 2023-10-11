Missouri extends temporary increase of benefits for WIC participants

Missouri WIC — the Department of Health and Senior Services Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women — announced Wednesday the extension of temporary increased benefits for the Cash Value Benefit for Fruit and Vegetable Purchases (CVB) from now until September 2024.

Previous monthly amounts for participants ranged from $9 to $11, but now participants can load additional benefits onto their eWIC cards amounting in $26 for child participants, $47 for pregnant and postpartum participants, $52 for breastfeeding participants and $78 for those breastfeeding multiple children, per a MoDHSS press release.

To redeem increased benefits in October, eligible participants must attend an appointment with their local WIC agency to load the additional benefits onto their eWIC card.

If participants redeem their October benefits before doing so, they will not receive the increased amounts and will have to wait until November to redeem them through their local agency.

Monthly, WIC provides produce for up to 60,000 women and children in Missouri, per the press release. The program is available to financially eligible women, infants and children age 5 and younger.

Fathers, stepparents, foster parents, grandparents and guardians can apply for the program on behalf of children in their household who are 5 years old or younger.

—