Missouri family honored in Rose Parade encourages people to become organ donors

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There are lots of parades that ring in the new year.

One of the oldest and largest is the Rose Parade in California.

If you watched the parade this year, you might have seen the OneLegacy Donate Life float and if looked closely, how it honored a Sturgeon, Mo., man.

The float featured Joe Hecht's image front and center.

Hecht died at age 38.

He was chosen as the float's honoree this year because he was an organ donor.

His kidneys saved two other lives.

Family of Joe Hecht Organ donor honored at Rose Parade

His wife and family were at the parade to honor him. They want to encourage others to be organ donors to save lives.

Joe's wife, Melissa Hecht, says it was a powerful trip for the family.

She says it was healing to meet other donor families and hear how their loved ones' donations helped others, too.

It was bittersweet, but she's proud that her husband's legacy is life.

"It helps us and my family balance out the grief and the pain that we have for losing a loved one," she said. "But also knowing that it can also be a gift for someone in how they are able to get a second chance at life."

You can put yourself on the national Donate Life registry through registerme.org

