Missouri Gov. Kehoe orders flags at half-staff Friday for fallen Graham Hoffman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe ordered flags to fly at half-staff from sunrise to sunset Friday, May 2, to honor the life of fallen Kansas City, Missouri, paramedic firefighter Graham Hoffman.

Flags at government buildings in Cass, Clay, Jackson and Platte counties in the metro area, firehouses across the state and flags at the Fire Fighters Memorial of Missouri in Kingdom City will all be flown at half-staff Friday.

Editor's Note: Watch live coverage of the funeral and procession on KSHB 41 and KSHB.com starting 1 p.m. Friday.

“Graham Hoffman was a young man who was full of compassion, a desire to help others, and a dedication to saving lives,” Kehoe said Thursday as part of his order. “This past weekend, as we worked an overtime shift, his life was tragically cut short by senseless violence as he treated a patient. We pray for Graham’s loved ones and the entire Kansas City Fire Department family as we mourn the loss of this young first responder.”

The Kansas City community will have a chance to pay their respects to Hoffman, 29, on Friday.

RELATED | 'Incredible': 23,000 shirts, $250k raised for KCFD firefighter Graham Hoffman's family

A public visitation is set for 11 a.m. Friday, followed by funeral services at 1 p.m. at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, 1600 Route 291, in Liberty, Missouri.

A procession across the city will follow starting around 3 p.m.

—