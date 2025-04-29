Watch Now
Funeral for firefighter paramedic Graham Hoffman to be held Friday, May 2

Public visitation to precede service
KSHB 41 News
Flowers lay outside KCFD Station 42 where Graham Hoffman worked.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The funeral for Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department firefighter/paramedic Graham Hoffman will be held Friday, May 2.

A public visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, 1600 Rte. 291, Liberty, Missouri.

The funeral will begin at 1 p.m., and a procession will follow at 3 p.m.

Hoffman, 29, was killed in the line of duty Sunday.

Graham Hoffman
Firefighter Paramedic Graham Hoffman, 29, was fatally stabbed while transporting a patient to the hospital early Sunday morning.

Many co-workers and close friends have spoken to the "kind, soft-spoken and witty" man he was.

“He knew how to light up a room. He knew how to make everybody laugh and feel welcome,” Jordan Fitch, childhood best friend of Hoffman, told KSHB’s Alyssa Jackson.

RELATED | ‘It still feels personal to us’: Fundraising platform by firefighters, for firefighters helps Hoffman family

In his memory, E2 Embroidery and Screen Printing is selling Station 42 shirts. Proceeds will be given to Hoffman's family.

As of Tuesday afternoon, more than 8,500 T-shirts had been sold and more than $100,000 had been raised. The deadline to order is May 9.

