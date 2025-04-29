Light the Night red this week in honor of fallen firefighter paramedic Graham Hoffman and others

KANSAS CITY, MO — The line of duty death of firefighter paramedic Graham Hoffman falls the week that the nation will pause and remember all those who came before him.

Until Sunday, May 4th, people are encouraged to light their homes red each night in honor of fallen firefighters and their families. It is organized by the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.

CLAIRE BRADSHAW/KSHB NFFA CEO Victor Stagnaro

“There's just no way of knowing what you're gonna face when you show up on the scene and you know, alertness is obviously key. But again, you know you’re performing your duties, trying to take care of the community, and you just never know what you're going to face,” said Victor Stagnaro, CEO of the NFFA.

The NFFA will also honor 140 fallen firefighters from 2024 and previous years this weekend. The foundation’s main purposes are to remember their service and support their families in the aftermath.

Stagnaro said the organization was just in Kansas City doing training. He wants people to remember that firefighters take an oath of no matter what, they show up.

“These are our domestic protectors. They're very much like the military. They're out there. They wear a uniform, they take an oath to protect the community, and so when a firefighter dies in the line of duty,” said Stagnaro. “I think it's essential that as a nation, we pause and express our gratitude for the service that that firefighter did on behalf of their community.”

You can learn more about Light the Night and the NFFA here.

