KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tributes are starting to paint a picture of how Graham Hoffman lived his life: friendly, dedicated and passionate about his job with the Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department.

The 29-year-old’s life came to an end Sunday.

‘Kind, soft-spoken, witty': Remembering firefighter/paramedic Graham Hoffman

Kansas City, Missouri, police say a woman attacked and killed Hoffman while he was treating her in the back of an ambulance early Sunday morning. The firefighter/paramedic later died at the hospital.

“Graham was a vibrant individual who loved life and loved serving his community. He was an excellent paramedic and treated his patients with the highest level of skill and compassion,” KCFD Chief Ross Grundyson said Sunday.

Hoffman started his firefighting career in Belton, Missouri. In a Facebook post, the department said it is "heartbroken."

“Graham did not take long to show his kind, soft-spoken, and witty personality. A genuine soul filled with tons of potential,” the department wrote.

KCFD Battalion Chief Michael Hopkins didn’t know Hoffman personally, but he said Hoffman epitomized a firefighter.

“A love for his community and the work that he was doing and the drive he had,” Hopkins pointed out. “I can tell you I didn’t know Graham personally, but I know Graham. I’ve worked with a bunch of Grahams over the years because when you go throughout our department, that’s what you’ll find: people who love his job, people who love helping the community. You feel like this is what you’re born for.”

Hoffman graduated from Park Hill South High School. He had a girlfriend but no children.

“A bright, exceptional young man who should be going out on another shift. It’s tragic that he won’t,” KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas said Sunday.

A liaison team from the fire department and union is working with Hoffman’s family to plan a funeral.

