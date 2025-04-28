Woman charged in deadly stabbing of Kansas City paramedic previously bit police officer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Shanetta Bossell, 39, was charged Sunday afternoon with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in connection to the deadly stabbing of a Kansas City, Missouri, firefighter paramedic.

Grahman Hoffman, 29, was a 3-year veteran of the Kansas City Fire Department and had previously worked for the Belton Fire Department.

While reviewing past and current charges against Bossell, we uncovered a history of violence against first responders.

Kansas City, Missouri, firefighter paramedic stabbed to death early Sunday by patient on routine medical call

Less than a week before Sunday’s incident, Bossell was arrested and charged for second-degree assault.

In a probable cause statement filed in Clay County Circuit Court, authorities said Bossell bit a Platte City officer on April 23.

The Platte City officer, living in Kansas City, Missouri, saw Bossell trying to get into his personal vehicle. The officer was still in uniform and told her to stop. The officer stated she then started walking toward the officer’s front door.

The officer grabbed Bossell by the arm and tried to detain her. Bossell tried to grab the knife in the officer’s vest multiple times. While trying to radio for help, Bossell bit his arm and would not let go.

Prosecutors charged Bossell with 2nd-degree assault of a police officer and resisting arrest, both felony counts. Bossell posted bond just two days later, April 25.

In the early morning hours of April 27, Kansas City police officers found Bossell on the side of the road with a severe cut on her finger, according to a probable cause statement.

The document said officers called for an ambulance to help with her wounds. Officers said they offered to take her home in their vehicle, but Bossell eventually agreed to go to the hospital in the ambulance.

During transport, officers witnessed the ambulance turn on its emergency lights and pull over on the side of the road.

In an interview with police Hoffman’s partner, who was driving the ambulance, said he heard Hoffman yell for Bossell to sit back down, then call out for help because she had a knife.

As the paramedic opened the doors to help Hoffman, he said, “She stabbed me in the heart.”

The paramedic tried to help Hoffman while officers worked to detain Bossell. Hoffman died from his injuries at a nearby hospital later Sunday afternoon.

Bossell is charged with resisting arrest, 3rd-degree assault, armed criminal action and 1st-degree murder, which is punishable by death in the state of Missouri.

