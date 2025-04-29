Kansas City T-shirt printer sells T-shirt in memory of Graham Hoffman; donates money to family

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Following the tragic murder of Kansas City Fire Department paramedic/firefighter Graham Hoffman, a Kansas City T-shirt screen printer is stepping up.

Kansas City T-shirt printer sells T-shirt in honor of Graham Hoffman

"We are just happy we can help," said Dawn Eddings, Owner of E2 Embroidery and Screen Print shop.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Dawn Eddings

In partnership with firefighters at Kansas City Fire Department Station 10, she and her husband Joe redesigned the Station 42 T-shirt, Hoffman's home fire station, to honor him.

"We have raised $17,067 in an hour," Eddings said early Monday afternoon.

The Eddings family is all about public service.

Joe served 27 years and retired from the Kansas City Fire Department.

Elyse Schoenig/KSHB Joe Eddings

The couple have kids and other family that work in the same field.

"It's very much a part of our family," Dawn Eddings said.

To honor Graham Hoffman's line-of-duty sacrifice, all proceeds from the limited commemorative T-shirt will be donated to the Hoffman family.

KCMO Firefighter Paramedic Graham Hoffman, 29, was fatally stabbed while transporting a patient to the hospital early Sunday morning.

“We don’t forget our fallen," Joe Eddings said. "We always remember the guys that make the ultimate sacrifice and even though he may not get to wear that shirt (Station 42) again, once a firefighter always a firefighter. Whether this tragedy happens here, across the country, a neighboring department, we, as firefighters, we feel that as you would if it were someone next door... He was my brother... He will be missed."

According to the KCFD Station 10 Facebook page at 9:00 p.m. Monday, there were 4,200 orders from 25 different states and three countries.

"The fire community is something that is unexplainable," Eddings said.

The deadline to purchase a T-shirt is May 9.

Orders can be picked up in person or delivered by mail.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB E2 Embroidery and Screen Print

To order a Station 42 T-Shirt, click here.

E2 Embroidery and Screen Print is located at 1451 N. Topping Ave, Kansas City, Mo. 64120.

