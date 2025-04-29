‘It still feels personal to us,’ Fundraising platform by firefighters, for firefighters helps Hoffman family

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — When tragedy hits a firefighter anywhere in the country, there’s an organization that steps in to help. Their newest cause is supporting Graham Hoffman’s family after his tragic death.

The organization is called The Yard Foundation, and it’s a fundraiser platform created by firefighters, for firefighters.

The founders know what its like to deal with the loss of one of their own.

“It's absolutely devastating. Our hearts definitely go out to those guys. We get messages like this all the time, because this is what we do, but each time, it still feels personal to us,” said Tony Di Novo, The Yard Foundation.

After learning of Hoffman's death, The Yard Foundation quickly launched a fundraiser with a $50,000 goal. Within hours, donations poured in. Unlike other fundraising platforms, they don’t charge fees and even add to the total raised.

The foundation gives families the freedom to decide how to use the funds—whether for funeral costs or financial support. Since its launch, they've helped over 420 families and raised nearly $3 million.

“It's great that we've built that trust in the firefighting community, that people are coming to us. But the downside is we hear all these terrible stories,” said Di Novo. “It's without even knowing him, but just seeing... 15-20 people within an hour, like, ‘hey, we got to do something. What can we do? What can we do?’ It really is a powerful statement.”

You can donate by visiting The Yard Foundation on Facebook, or their website.

All the money raised will go to Hoffman's family.

KSHB 41 reporter Olivia Acree covers portions of Johnson County, Kansas. Share your story idea with Olivia.