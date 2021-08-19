Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announces $400M plan to increase broadband access statewide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced at a Missouri State Fair press conference that he will use more than $400 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds to increase broadband internet access across the state.

According to a news release from the governor's office, the plan was create to address broadband connectivity issues, and it will impact hundreds of thousands of Missourians.

The plan will be presented to the Missouri General Assembly in January for implementation.

Also, the Department of Economic Development applied for an additional $56 million from the U.S. Department of Commerce's National Telecommunications and Information Administration Broadband Infrastructure Program for 19 broadband development projects, the release said. If approved, these projects could connect over 17,000 households and businesses to internet.

The Federal Communications Commission estimates that 147,000 households, primarily in rural areas, don't have access to high-speed Internet.

“Investing in our broadband infrastructure is critical to unlocking our full economic potential in this state and will serve Missourians for generations to come,” Parson said. “Quality internet supports learning, health care, business, and agriculture in today’s economy, and we are excited to capitalize on this opportunity to truly make a difference and improve lives.”