Missouri Gov. Mike Parson commutes Britt Reid's prison sentence for DWI conviction

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced Friday that he has commuted the sentence of Britt Reid.

Reid, 38, who pleaded guilty on November 2022 to felony driving while intoxicated causing serious physical injury to then 5-year-old girl Ariel Young, will now serve the remainder of his sentence until Oct. 31, 2025, on house arrest.

"Mr. Reid has completed his alcohol abuse treatment program and has served more prison time than most individuals convicted of similar offenses," Parson said in a statement to KSHB 41 explaining the commutation decision. "Mr. Reid will be under house arrest until October 31, 2025, with strict conditions of probation, including weekly meetings with a parole officer, weekly behavioral counseling attendance, weekly meetings with a peer support sponsor, and stringent community service and employment requirements."

LINK | Reid's commutation letter

Jail records show Reid was released into house arrest shortly after 11 a.m. Friday, March 1, from the Maryville Treatment Center.

As part of his plea agreement, Reid was sentenced to three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections beginning Nov. 1, 2022.

Reid entered into the plea agreementduring the fall of 2022 and apologized for his role in the crash that severely injured Ariel.

The crash happened on Feb. 4, 2021, when Reid's pickup truck collided with two vehicles on the on ramp from Stadium Drive to Interstate 435.

“The victims of this crime are outraged the defendant was not sentenced to the maximum sentence allowable by law,” Tom Porto, the attorney representing Young’s family, said in a statement to KSHB 41 at the time Reid was sentenced. “No amount of prison time will ever be enough to punish the defendant for the pain and suffering he caused this family and the ongoing difficulties that Ariel will continue to endure for the rest of her life.”

KSHB reached out to Porto on Friday afternoon for reaction to Friday's news. This story will be updated if one is provided.

A spokesperson for Gov. Parson's office said he was not aware of any conversation with Ariel Young’s family prior to granting the commutation.

Reid is the son of Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid. He was released from state prison earlier Friday, according to Parson's office.

The governor’s office also said the Reid family did not request the commutation and Parson did not discuss the commutation with them before Friday’s grant of clemency.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

KSHB 41's Tod Palmer and Lisa McCormick contributed reporting to this article.