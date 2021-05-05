Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson credits 'balanced approach' to COVID-19 pandemic for revenue increase

April 2021 general revenue report released Tuesday
items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
AP Images
The Missouri River near the Capitol building in Jefferson City, Missouri.
Missouri capitol
Posted at 8:05 PM, May 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-04 21:05:36-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson credited last month’s general revenue increase to the state’s “balanced approach” to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Missouri is in a much better position than what was originally projected… Our economy continues to come back strong,” Parson said in a Facebook post sharing the April 2021 general revenue report.

Budget Director Dan Haug reported that net general revenue increased 31.4%, or $725.2 million to $952.9 million, this April compared to 2020.

Year-to-date general revenue also saw a nearly 17% increase – $8.8 billion through April 2021 compared to $7.53 billion through April 2020.

All tax types also saw an increase, according to the report, but it was corporate income and corporate franchise tax collections that saw the largest jump for the year at 58.7%, or $385.7 million to $608.8 million.

Refunds had the largest increase for the month at 773.8%.

The full report can be viewed on the state’s Office of Administration website.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your home for the Tokyo Olympics!