Missouri Gov. Mike Parson credits 'balanced approach' to COVID-19 pandemic for revenue increase

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson credited last month’s general revenue increase to the state’s “balanced approach” to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Missouri is in a much better position than what was originally projected… Our economy continues to come back strong,” Parson said in a Facebook post sharing the April 2021 general revenue report.

Budget Director Dan Haug reported that net general revenue increased 31.4%, or $725.2 million to $952.9 million, this April compared to 2020.

Year-to-date general revenue also saw a nearly 17% increase – $8.8 billion through April 2021 compared to $7.53 billion through April 2020.

All tax types also saw an increase, according to the report, but it was corporate income and corporate franchise tax collections that saw the largest jump for the year at 58.7%, or $385.7 million to $608.8 million.

Refunds had the largest increase for the month at 773.8%.