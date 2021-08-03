Watch
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson pardons McCloskeys and 10 other people, commutes 2 sentences

Kevin Strickland was not on the pardon list
Jacob Moscovitch/Getty Images
FILE — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson listens to a media question during a press conference to discuss the status of license renewal for the St. Louis Planned Parenthood facility on May 29, 2019, in Jefferson City. (Photo by Jacob Moscovitch/Getty Images)
Gov. Mike Parson
Posted at 5:29 PM, Aug 03, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has pardoned 12 people, including Republican U.S. Senate hopeful Mark McCloskey and his wife Patricia McCloskey, and commuted two sentences.

The McCloskey's pleaded guilty to misdemeanors in June, Patricia to misdemeanor harassment and Mark to fourth-degree assault, after the couple confronted Black Lives Matter demonstrators with guns outside their St. Louis home in June 2020. The weapons they used during the incident were destroyed as part of the plea deal.

Mark McCloskey announced in May that he would run for the U.S. Senate in 2022 to replace the retiring Sen. Roy Blunt.

The governor's pardon list did not include Kevin Strickland.

Strickland has been in prison for 43 years after being convicted in a triple murder many think he did not do.

Parson in late June said he wasn't completely convinced of Strickland's innocence.

